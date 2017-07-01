Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCOJobs and Careers 02:34
Ukulima Sacco Society Limited, a large countrywide Sacco Society is seeking to fill the following position:
Motor Cycle Rider UC 3
Ref: UCSCS/HR/ADM/05/2017
1 Position
Main Duties
- To deliver data
sheets, collect By- products and schedules from employers and mails as
instructed;
- Ensure safety of
goods during delivery and on time delivery and with excellent customer
service
- Ensure that the
company’s motor cycle is safe and avoid unnecessary arrests by observing
correct road user regulations and Highway Code while on the road.
- Ensure proper use
of City Council parking.
- Maintenance of
work-tickets for the motorbike
- Collect company
cash, cheques and quotations from customers and presenting them the
society
- Ensure the company
motor cycle assigned to you is clean, has valid licenses, is fueled and
serviced on time and is used as per the laid down company policies and
procedures.
- Ensure that all
safety gadgets are worn when delivering documents to customers.
- Any other duties
assigned by the management.
Education and Relevant Experience
- KCSE D+ or
equivalent,
- Holds a valid
Riding License
- In possession of
valid Police clearance certificate
- Clearance from
Credit Reference Bureau( CRB)
- Certificate in
First aid
- Computer Literate,
- Be a skilled and
safe rider, with expert knowledge of local streets
- Motorcycle
maintenance skills
Property Caretaker UC 6
Ref: UCSCS/HR/ADM/04/2017
1 Position
Reporting to Human Resource & Administration Manager
Major Duties
- Carrying out
building inspections and reporting
- Carrying out minor
repairs
- In charge of all
building systems, machines and equipment and their maintenance
- Updating
appropriate records and log books for repairs, orders and meter readings
- Supervising service
providers e.g. cleaning services, security services etc
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Estate
Agency and Property Management
- KCSE C-
- Minimum 2 years’
experience in commercial or retail property management
- Computer literate
- In possession of
valid Police clearance certificate
- Clearance from
Credit Reference Bureau( CRB)
Internal Auditor III UC 7
Ref: UCSCS/HR/IA/03/2017
1 Position
Reporting to Internal Audit Manager
Job Grade UC 7
Main Duties
- Carrying out
routine audits within the Society’s operations and activities;
- Assist in reviewing
systems of internal controls and checks;
- Ensuring and
submitting of the monthly internal audit reports;
- Examine practices
adopted in various departments and recommending best ways to improve
procedures and practices;
- Carry out all
routine and special audits and investigations as instructed ;
- Carrying our audit
activities on all the regions, financial operations to ensure that they
comply with the organizational policies and procedures as approved;
- Continuously
reviewing and assessing financial management systems, operations,
policies, procedures and guidelines and recommending improvements;
- Undertaking of
financial audits to assess compliance with set standards and effectiveness
of funds utilization;
- Conducting of post
audit reviews;
- Carrying out of
risk assessment and evaluation as part of the audit process;
- Preparation and
submission of periodic audit reports to the Internal Audit Manager
Academic & Professional Qualifications
- Degree in Business
Administration or Business related degree;
- CPA (II);
- Minimum of 3 years
working experience as an auditor in a busy corporate set up;
- Trained and
experienced in computerized audit
- In possession of
valid Police clearance certificate
- Clearance from
Credit Reference Bureau( CRB)
Marketing Representatives
(3 Year Renewable Contract)
Ref: UCSCS/HR/MKG/02/2017
21 Positions
Reporting functionally to Senior Marketing & Business Development Officer and administratively to FOSA Branch Manager
Job Summary: The job holder will be responsible for selling products and services of the Sacco to its
members as well as recruiting new members.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To recruit new
members into the Sacco.
- To sell Sacco
products and services to existing members.
- To disseminate
Sacco information to both existing and potential members.
- To collect,
distribute and follow up on data sheets, by products and schedules to/from
employers.
- To provide feedback
to the Sacco on members issues and expectations.
- Any other duty as
may be assigned from time to time.
Academic and Professional Qualifications:
- KCSE C- (C Minus)
or its equivalent and ;
- Certificate in
Marketing/business related field and;
- One year experience
in sales and marketing;
- Computer literacy;
- In possession of
valid Police clearance certificate
- Clearance from
Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
Terms of Employment: Appointment will be on a 3 year renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance
Senior Marketing & Business Development Officer
(4 Year Renewable Contract)
Ref: UCSCS/HR/MKG/01/2017
1 Position
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer
Job grade: UC 10 – 4 year renewable contract
Job Purpose: A senior Marketing and Business Development officer job purpose is to improve the Sacco’s market position and achieve financial growth.
This position defines long-term organizational strategic goals, builds key customer relationships, identifies business opportunities, negotiates and closes business deals and maintains extensive knowledge of current market conditions.
To achieve this, the job holder need to find potential new customers, present to them, ultimately convert them into members and FOSA Account Holders, and continue to grow business in the future. Marketing & Business Development Officer will also help manage existing clients and ensure they stay satisfied and positive.
The job holder shall develop a rapport with new clients, and set targets for sales and provide support that will continually improve the relationship.
He /She shall also require growing and retaining existing accounts by presenting new solutions and services to members.
Major Responsibilities
1. New Business Development
- Prospect for
potential new members and turn this into increased business.
- Cold call as
appropriate within the Society’s market or geographic areas to ensure a
robust pipeline of opportunities.
- Identify and meet
potential members by growing, maintaining, and leveraging Sacco’s network.
- Research and build
relationships with new members.
- Set up meetings
between Employers and Sacco Management team
- Plan approaches and
pitches.
- Working other Head
of Departments to develop products and services that meet member’s needs,
concerns, and objectives.
- Participate in
pricing of new and existing products and services
- Present an image
that mirrors that of the Sacco Society.
2. Member’s Retention
- Work with technical
staff and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs.
- Manage all members
complaints
- Arrange and
participate in internal and external client debriefs.
3. Business Development Planning
- Present to and
consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a
view to developing new services, products, and distribution channels.
- Identify
opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels that will
lead to an increase in sales.
- Using knowledge of
the market and competitors, identify and develop the Sacco unique selling
propositions and differentiators.
4. Management and Research
- Submit monthly
progress reports on Sacco membership growth.
- Forecast sales
targets and ensure they are met by the team.
- Track and record
activity on accounts and help to close deals to meet these targets.
- Research and
develop a thorough understanding of the Sacco people and capabilities.
- Understand the
Sacco goal and purpose so that will continual to enhance the Sacco performance.
Academic & Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree
in Marketing;
- 5 years of
marketing and Business Development experience in a busy Financial
institution;
- Computer Literacy;
- In possession of
Police Clearance certificate
- Clearance from
Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
- Member of Marketing
Profession Body
Terms of Employment
Appointment will be on a 4 years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.
The salary and other benefits of the position shall be as per Job Grade UC 10 of the Society’s Management Terms and Conditions of Service.
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please submit your application stating your suitability, a detailed curriculum vitae, current remuneration, copies of certificates, testimonials and identity card, to reach the Society on or before 21st July 2017 12.00 Noon and addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Ukulima Sacco Society Limited
P. O. Box 44071-00100,
Nairobi.
Note: Only Short listed candidates will be contacted
Ukulima Sacco Society Ltd is an equal opportunity employer, and offers competitive remuneration packages to successful applicants.
We value the diversity of individuals, creativity, innovation and continuous growth.
ISO 9001:2008 CERTIFIED