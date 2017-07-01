Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Ukulima Sacco Society Limited, a large countrywide Sacco Society is seeking to fill the following position:



Motor Cycle Rider UC 3





Ref : UCSCS/HR/ADM/05/2017





1 Position



Main Duties

To deliver data sheets, collect By- products and schedules from employers and mails as instructed;

Ensure safety of goods during delivery and on time delivery and with excellent customer service

Ensure that the company’s motor cycle is safe and avoid unnecessary arrests by observing correct road user regulations and Highway Code while on the road.

Ensure proper use of City Council parking.

Maintenance of work-tickets for the motorbike

Collect company cash, cheques and quotations from customers and presenting them the society

Ensure the company motor cycle assigned to you is clean, has valid licenses, is fueled and serviced on time and is used as per the laid down company policies and procedures.

Ensure that all safety gadgets are worn when delivering documents to customers.

Any other duties assigned by the management.

Education and Relevant Experience

KCSE D+ or equivalent,

Holds a valid Riding License

In possession of valid Police clearance certificate

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau( CRB)

Certificate in First aid

Computer Literate,

Be a skilled and safe rider, with expert knowledge of local streets

Motorcycle maintenance skills





Property Caretaker UC 6





Ref: UCSCS/HR/ADM/04/2017





1 Position



Reporting to Human Resource & Administration Manager



Major Duties

Carrying out building inspections and reporting

Carrying out minor repairs

In charge of all building systems, machines and equipment and their maintenance

Updating appropriate records and log books for repairs, orders and meter readings

Supervising service providers e.g. cleaning services, security services etc

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Estate Agency and Property Management

KCSE C-

Minimum 2 years’ experience in commercial or retail property management

Computer literate

In possession of valid Police clearance certificate

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau( CRB)



Internal Auditor III UC 7





Ref: UCSCS/HR/IA/03/2017





1 Position



Reporting to Internal Audit Manager



Job Grade UC 7



Main Duties

Carrying out routine audits within the Society’s operations and activities;

Assist in reviewing systems of internal controls and checks;

Ensuring and submitting of the monthly internal audit reports;

Examine practices adopted in various departments and recommending best ways to improve procedures and practices;

Carry out all routine and special audits and investigations as instructed ;

Carrying our audit activities on all the regions, financial operations to ensure that they comply with the organizational policies and procedures as approved;

Continuously reviewing and assessing financial management systems, operations, policies, procedures and guidelines and recommending improvements;

Undertaking of financial audits to assess compliance with set standards and effectiveness of funds utilization;

Conducting of post audit reviews;

Carrying out of risk assessment and evaluation as part of the audit process;

Preparation and submission of periodic audit reports to the Internal Audit Manager

Academic & Professional Qualifications

Degree in Business Administration or Business related degree;

CPA (II);

Minimum of 3 years working experience as an auditor in a busy corporate set up;

Trained and experienced in computerized audit

In possession of valid Police clearance certificate

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau( CRB)





Marketing Representatives





(3 Year Renewable Contract)





Ref: UCSCS/HR/MKG/02/2017



21 Positions



Reporting functionally to Senior Marketing & Business Development Officer and administratively to FOSA Branch Manager





Job Summary: The job holder will be responsible for selling products and services of the Sacco to its

members as well as recruiting new members.



Duties and Responsibilities

To recruit new members into the Sacco.

To sell Sacco products and services to existing members.

To disseminate Sacco information to both existing and potential members.

To collect, distribute and follow up on data sheets, by products and schedules to/from employers.

To provide feedback to the Sacco on members issues and expectations.

Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Academic and Professional Qualifications:

KCSE C- (C Minus) or its equivalent and ;

Certificate in Marketing/business related field and;

One year experience in sales and marketing;

Computer literacy;

In possession of valid Police clearance certificate

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Terms of Employment: Appointment will be on a 3 year renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance





Senior Marketing & Business Development Officer





(4 Year Renewable Contract)





Ref: UCSCS/HR/MKG/01/2017





1 Position



Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer



Job grade: UC 10 – 4 year renewable contract



Job Purpose: A senior Marketing and Business Development officer job purpose is to improve the Sacco’s market position and achieve financial growth.





This position defines long-term organizational strategic goals, builds key customer relationships, identifies business opportunities, negotiates and closes business deals and maintains extensive knowledge of current market conditions.





To achieve this, the job holder need to find potential new customers, present to them, ultimately convert them into members and FOSA Account Holders, and continue to grow business in the future. Marketing & Business Development Officer will also help manage existing clients and ensure they stay satisfied and positive.





The job holder shall develop a rapport with new clients, and set targets for sales and provide support that will continually improve the relationship.





He /She shall also require growing and retaining existing accounts by presenting new solutions and services to members.



Major Responsibilities



1. New Business Development

Prospect for potential new members and turn this into increased business. Cold call as appropriate within the Society’s market or geographic areas to ensure a robust pipeline of opportunities. Identify and meet potential members by growing, maintaining, and leveraging Sacco’s network. Research and build relationships with new members. Set up meetings between Employers and Sacco Management team Plan approaches and pitches. Working other Head of Departments to develop products and services that meet member’s needs, concerns, and objectives. Participate in pricing of new and existing products and services Present an image that mirrors that of the Sacco Society.

2. Member’s Retention

Work with technical staff and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs. Manage all members complaints Arrange and participate in internal and external client debriefs.

3. Business Development Planning

Present to and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view to developing new services, products, and distribution channels. Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels that will lead to an increase in sales. Using knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the Sacco unique selling propositions and differentiators.

4. Management and Research

Submit monthly progress reports on Sacco membership growth. Forecast sales targets and ensure they are met by the team. Track and record activity on accounts and help to close deals to meet these targets. Research and develop a thorough understanding of the Sacco people and capabilities. Understand the Sacco goal and purpose so that will continual to enhance the Sacco performance.

Academic & Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing; 5 years of marketing and Business Development experience in a busy Financial institution; Computer Literacy; In possession of Police Clearance certificate Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Member of Marketing Profession Body

Terms of Employment



Appointment will be on a 4 years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.



The salary and other benefits of the position shall be as per Job Grade UC 10 of the Society’s Management Terms and Conditions of Service.



How to Apply



If you meet the above requirements, please submit your application stating your suitability, a detailed curriculum vitae, current remuneration, copies of certificates, testimonials and identity card, to reach the Society on or before 21st July 2017 12.00 Noon and addressed to:



The Chief Executive Officer

Ukulima Sacco Society Limited

P. O. Box 44071-00100,

Nairobi.



Note: Only Short listed candidates will be contacted



Ukulima Sacco Society Ltd is an equal opportunity employer, and offers competitive remuneration packages to successful applicants.





We value the diversity of individuals, creativity, innovation and continuous growth.

