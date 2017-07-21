Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Loans Clerk

Wakulima commercial Sacco Ltd was registered on 24th September 2003 under the ministry of Co-operative development and Marketing. The Sacco was registered as an extension of Wakulima Self help group under the name Wakulima Dairy Ltd whose core objective was to assist members in dairy farming. The idea emerged after members realised they did not have access to financial and non financial services which were essential in their dairy farming business.

Wakulima commercial Sacco started its operations in March 2004 with an interim committee of 7 members who were later confirmed to office in February 2005. The sacco started its operations by offering both Back office and Front Office services.

The membership of the sacco comprises of Dairy farmers in Mukurwe-ini area in Nyeri county. However the sacco has opened their common to serve coffee and tea farmers as well as salaried people and the business community. The activities of the Sacco are carried out by 7 Board members and 20 staff members.

Requirements

· ‘O’ Level Grade C and above

· Diploma in Credit Management or any Relevant Course.





Motor Bike Rider

Requirements

· O’ Level Grade

· 2 Years Experience





System Administrator

Requirements

· ‘0’ Level Grade C and above

· Degree or diploma in Information Technology

· 3 years experience

How to Apply

Deadline: 21st July 2017 and quote expected salary

THE C.E.O WAKULIMA SACCO LTD