Banking Jobs in Kenya - National Bank

National Bank of Kenya



Job Title: Relationship Manager, Institutional & Public Sector Banking





Job Ref No. HR/37/2017



Available Positions: one (1)



Unit: Corporate Banking Division



Reporting to : Head, Institutional & Public Sector Banking





Position Scope: The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining and marketing for new Institutional & Public Sector Banking clients and managing his/her portfolio to ensure that the Bank maximizes its returns from the relationship and that customer service levels are maintained at high standards.



Key Responsibilities:

Identify and acquire new Institutional & Public Sector Banking clients to grow the liability and Asset book.

Cross selling bank products to ensure maximization of the customer wallet share

Develop and implement initiatives for maintaining strong relationships with existing customers as well as develop new relationships that guarantee a portfolio of corporate customers.

Carry out and document regular customer visits, observe outstanding turnaround time and ultimately ensure provision of quality service to all clients.

Effectively and proactively manage the cost of funds by mobilizing deposits from institutional banking clients as well as develop and implement initiatives that bring down the cost of doing business within the department

Grow the banks revenues from both new and existing clients by enhancing foreign exchange transactions and collecting appropriate fees and commissions from the transactions.

Conduct regular reviews and analysis of the clients’ profitability and ensure compliance to banks risk policy

Skills & Experience:

Bachelors degree in a business related field

At least three (3) years experience in Banking & relationship management

Formal training in relationship management & credit/lending knowledge is an added advantage

Wide knowledge of the Bank products and services

Strong analytical, presentation and negotiation skills

Good communication & interpersonal skills

Demonstrate integrity and ethical standards

Excellent customer service skills.





Job Title: Senior Relationship Manager, Institutional & Public Sector Banking



Job Ref No. HR/38/17





Available Positions: One (1)



Unit: Corporate Banking Division



Reporting to: Head, Institutional & Public Sector Banking





Position Scope: The successful candidate will build and manage rapport with Institutional & Public Sector Banking clients to ensure optimum customer acquisition, retention and income generation from marketing and selling of the Bank’s products.





He or She will be responsible for generating revenue pools for the bank through sales as well as ensure that customer service level agreements are maintained at high standards.



Key Responsibilities:

Identify and acquire new Institutional Banking clients to grow the liability and Asset book.

Cross selling bank products to ensure maximization of the customer wallet share

Develop and implement initiatives for maintaining strong relationships with existing customers as well as develop new relationships that guarantee a portfolio of corporate customers.

Carry out and document regular customer visits, observe outstanding turnaround time and ultimately ensure provision of quality service to all clients.

Effectively and proactively manage the cost of funds by mobilizing deposits from institutional banking clients as well as develop and implement initiatives that bring down the cost of doing business within the department

Grow the banks revenues from both new and existing clients by enhancing foreign exchange transactions and collecting appropriate fees and commissions from the transactions.

Conduct regular reviews and analysis of the clients’ profitability and ensure compliance to banks risk policy

Skills & Experience:

Bachelors degree in a business related field

At least five (5) years experience in Banking two (2) of which should be in Relationship Management.

Formal training in relationship management & credit / lending knowledge is an added advantage

Wide knowledge of the Bank products and services

Strong analytical, presentation and negotiation skills

Good communication & interpersonal skills

Demonstrate integrity and ethical standards

Leadership & team management skills

Excellent customer service skills.

Applications:



Send your CV and application letter showing how you meet the role requirement stated above to:

Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.



Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stages of the process.