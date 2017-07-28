Banking Jobs in Kenya - National Bank

Banking Jobs in Kenya - National BankJobs and Careers 13:46
Job Title: Relationship Manager, Institutional & Public Sector Banking
Job Ref No.HR/37/2017
Available Positions: one (1)
Unit: Corporate Banking Division
Reporting to: Head, Institutional & Public Sector Banking
Position Scope: The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining and marketing for new Institutional & Public Sector Banking clients and managing his/her portfolio to ensure that the Bank maximizes its returns from the relationship and that customer service levels are maintained at high standards.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify and
acquire new Institutional & Public Sector Banking clients to grow the
liability and Asset book.
- Cross selling bank
products to ensure maximization of the customer wallet share
- Develop and
implement initiatives for maintaining strong relationships with existing
customers as well as develop new relationships that guarantee a portfolio
of corporate customers.
- Carry out and
document regular customer visits, observe outstanding turnaround time and
ultimately ensure provision of quality service to all clients.
- Effectively and
proactively manage the cost of funds by mobilizing deposits from
institutional banking clients as well as develop and implement initiatives
that bring down the cost of doing business within the department
- Grow the banks
revenues from both new and existing clients by enhancing foreign exchange
transactions and collecting appropriate fees and commissions from the
transactions.
- Conduct regular
reviews and analysis of the clients’ profitability and ensure compliance
to banks risk policy
Skills & Experience:
- Bachelors degree in
a business related field
- At least three (3)
years experience in Banking & relationship management
- Formal training in
relationship management & credit/lending knowledge is an added
advantage
- Wide knowledge of
the Bank products and services
- Strong analytical,
presentation and negotiation skills
- Good communication
& interpersonal skills
- Demonstrate
integrity and ethical standards
- Excellent customer
service skills.
Job Title: Senior Relationship Manager, Institutional & Public Sector Banking
Job Ref No.HR/38/17
Available Positions: One (1)
Unit: Corporate Banking Division
Reporting to: Head, Institutional & Public Sector Banking
Position Scope: The successful candidate will build and manage rapport with Institutional & Public Sector Banking clients to ensure optimum customer acquisition, retention and income generation from marketing and selling of the Bank’s products.
He or She will be responsible for generating revenue pools for the bank through sales as well as ensure that customer service level agreements are maintained at high standards.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify and acquire
new Institutional Banking clients to grow the liability and Asset book.
- Cross selling bank
products to ensure maximization of the customer wallet share
- Develop and
implement initiatives for maintaining strong relationships with existing
customers as well as develop new relationships that guarantee a portfolio
of corporate customers.
- Carry out and
document regular customer visits, observe outstanding turnaround time and
ultimately ensure provision of quality service to all clients.
- Effectively and
proactively manage the cost of funds by mobilizing deposits from
institutional banking clients as well as develop and implement initiatives
that bring down the cost of doing business within the department
- Grow the banks
revenues from both new and existing clients by enhancing foreign exchange
transactions and collecting appropriate fees and commissions from the
transactions.
- Conduct regular
reviews and analysis of the clients’ profitability and ensure compliance
to banks risk policy
Skills & Experience:
- Bachelors degree in
a business related field
- At least five (5)
years experience in Banking two (2) of which should be in Relationship
Management.
- Formal training in
relationship management & credit / lending knowledge is an added
advantage
- Wide knowledge of
the Bank products and services
- Strong analytical,
presentation and negotiation skills
- Good communication
& interpersonal skills
- Demonstrate
integrity and ethical standards
- Leadership &
team management skills
- Excellent customer
service skills.
Applications:
Send your CV and application letter showing how you meet the role requirement stated above to: Recruitment@nationalbank.co.ke by 28th July, 2017.
Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stages of the process.