Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Fraud Analyst

About the role

As a market leader, we have worked hard to earn our customers’ trust. Gaining and retaining this trust is critically important for our success. We defend our integrity by Mitigating fraud and leveraging on the results of risk assessments. This is an exciting opportunity that will deliver value to the bank whilst horning your skills and giving you visibility within the Business. We are excited at the thought of having you as part of us.

Reporting to Head – Security Services Department, the Fraud Analyst will be responsible for fraud detection, prevention and investigation. In addition, the role holder will be responsible for reviewing processes and systems for purposes of strengthening internal controls.

Responsibilities

· Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Conduct investigations as required by the Head of Security and ensure that timely, detailed and concise written and verbal reports are given on detected/reported incidents of fraud in the business.

· Undertake trend analysis, profile various types of frauds, highlighting weaknesses noted, and make recommendations geared towards reducing incidences of frauds within the Bank.

· Check out for trends similar to those of previously confirmed frauds for further review, analysis and confirmation.

· Pick out possible fraudulent transactions and confirm their authenticity with the relevant parties.

· Assess fraud risks in the Bank’s products and services with a view to recommending controls to detect and prevent the same.

· Assess fraud risk at the organization level, significant SBUs’ and significant account levels.

· Evaluate the likelihood and significance of each fraud risk to the Bank and assess the exposure arising from each of the categories of fraud risk.

· Identify key fraud risk indicators and formulate MIS that accurately track these indicators.

· Carry out post incidents analysis to understand the loop holes used to perpetrate frauds and make appropriate recommendations.

· Carry out research on fraud, keep abreast on emerging fraud trends, and advise the Bank accordingly.

Qualifications

· Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Business, IT, Mathematics or related field.

· Relevant Information Security Certification i.e. CISSP, CISA / CISM, ISO/IEC 27001.

· Understanding of risk and systems security control processes with experience in financial reconciliation and/or Systems audit.

· Good understanding of CAAT’s (Computer assisted auditing tools).

· Demonstrated ability to evaluate and bring out new ideas of mitigating business risks.

Competencies

· Leads from the front

· Delivers and owns results

· Values and respects others

· Drives innovation

· Fosters Communication

· Inspires trust and integrity Customer Centric

· Develops self and team

How to Apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number FA/CSD/2017 by Friday 28th July, 2017.

Corporate Security Manager

About the role

We are looking for an intelligent and highly networked individual who has a passion for Corporate Security. If this is you, then we’d love to welcome you to a fast-paced team of innovators that know how to get the job done. At Co-op Bank you’ll continue to grow and be challenged in the place you’ve been looking for all along. We hope you join us today.

Reporting to the Head- Security Services, the overall purpose of this role is to develop security risk control capabilities and pro-actively lead security management through continued education, training and prevention initiatives

Responsibilities

· Provides cost effective solutions to enhance overall security of facilities, employees, property, and customers through electronic and physical security systems including, but not limited to, access control, CCTV, lighting, guarding and fencing standards.

· Conducts risk assessments at bank facilities to identify security vulnerabilities and implement corrective measures to mitigate risk to people and property and prevent loss from theft and diversion.

· Develop and oversee standard operating procedures for designs, configuration and implementation of physical security systems for both employees and facilities/premises protection.

· Conduct investigations, audits, special event coordination and other safety, security or business continuity efforts as business conditions warrant.

· Develop relationships with appropriate regulatory and law enforcement agencies necessary to facilitate the interests of the bank.

· Ensure the security of facilities and assets of the bank by conducting threat and risk analyses at each facility to identify potential issues, monitoring internal control systems to ensure that appropriate information access levels and security clearances are maintained.

· Oversee the day-to-day security concerns in all facilities of the bank program including supervision of outsourced security personnel and ensuring their compliance with security policies and procedures.

· Ensure that all employees of the bank work in a safe environment by investigating reported security incidents, providing security awareness sessions and answering inquiries from all stakeholders regarding security as it relates to the bank.

· Network, gather business intelligence and benchmark on security/safety best practices to provide support for implementation of security initiatives in line with the bank’s security term development plan.

· Perform corporate investigation and review the effectiveness of security processes, systems and recommend measures to enhance existing practices.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in a Business/Security related field

· A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Corporate Security Management in a business related field with training in Corporate Security Management

· Honest and an effective team player with a high degree of confidentiality.

· Strong Analytical & Problem Solving Skills with a disciplined approach to Risk.

Competencies

· Leads from the front

· Delivers and owns results

· Values and respects others

· Drives innovation

· Fosters Communication

· Inspires trust and integrity Customer Centric

· Develops self and team

How to Apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number CSM/CSD/2017 by Friday 28th July, 2017.