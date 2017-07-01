AUKOT says RAILA’s latest opinion poll where he beats UHURU/ RUTO is fake and lame propaganda.

Thursday July 20, 2017 - Third Way Alliance Presidential candidate, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has dismissed NASA’s presidential poll saying it is fake and propaganda by Raila Odinga.





According to the poll, if a Presidential election is held today, Raila Odinga will garner 47.4 percent of the total registered voters against 46.7 percent that will be cast for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





But appearing on K24 on Wednesday , Dr Aukot said it is laughable that a..



