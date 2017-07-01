Arrogant tycoon and NASA financier, JIMMY WANJIGI, abandons his Sh 10 million car at DT DOBIE.

Sunday, 23 July 2017 - City tycoon, Jimmy Wanjigi, who is the main financier of NASA, has failed to collect a Sh 10 million car from DT Dobie.





DT Dobie gazetted a list of Kenyans who have failed to collect their vehicles and Jimmy Wanjigi is one of them through his Kwacha Group of Companies.





The vehicle is a Mercedes Benz S500 which costs 8.8 million before freight cost and taxes are included.





When shipped in, it costs around Sh 10 Million.





DT Dobie warns that it will dispose the vehicle through auction after three months if Wanjigi fails to collect it.





Wanjigi loves fancy cars that stand out on the road.





See photos of his Rolls Royce in the next page.



