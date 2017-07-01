Angry Kenyan curses Safaricom, BOB COLLYMORE should read this and stop stealing from Kenyans.

, , 05:22

Friday, July 14, 2017 - Safaricom seems to be a bitter option instead of being a better option.

Kenyans have been complaining how the giant telecommunication company has been stealing from them.


The calls are expensive and the internet unreliable.

This lady blasted Safaricom in a hilarious post that will make your day.

Read it in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno