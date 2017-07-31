ANGER, SHOCK, DISMAY...Kenyans react to the MURDER of IEBC ICT manager CHRIS MUSANDO.

Monday, 31 July 2017- Kenyans have taken to social media to express their shock, anger and dismay after missing IEBC ICT head, Chris Musando, was found dead.





Mr. Musando had been missing since Friday but his car was found at Thika Road Mall on Monday morning.





Moments later, his body was found at City Mortuary.





IEBC Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati confirmed he was tortured with one of his arms broken.





His neck also had marks of strangulation while his head appeared to have been hit by a blunt object.





See some of the reactions on twitter below.