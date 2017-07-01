An opinion poll commissioned by NASA puts RAILA ODINGA marginally ahead of UHURU KENYATTA

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - An opinion poll conducted by National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition and an American firm showed that if elections are held today , National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate , Raila Odinga will beat President Uhuru Kenyatta will a small margin.





From this report which NASA will officially release today, Uhuru will score 46.7 percent while Raila will get 47.4 percent of the 19.6 million votes if the country goes to the polls today.





According to the poll, Raila will attract 47 percent of the..



