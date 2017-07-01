An opinion poll commissioned by NASA puts RAILA ODINGA marginally ahead of UHURU KENYATTA

..undecided vote bloc while Uhuru will only manage 27 percent of the crucial undecided population.





There are only 19 days left to the presidential vote and the likelihood of a runoff, the first in Kenyan history, is beginning to look real.





The Constitution states that to be declared President, a candidate must garner a 50 percent plus-one vote of the total votes cast and secure at least 25 percent of the votes cast in half of the Counties.





This opinion poll puts Jubilee’s team in an awkward position and they must strategize fast if they want President Uhuru Kenyatta to be re-elected in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



