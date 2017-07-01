An assassin is only a coward, not a hero-RAILA’s full statement on MUSANDO’s gruesome murder.

This is a day of shame and sorrow. An assassin is only a coward, not a hero. That is what I will call those who took Chris Musando’s life – they are despicable, inhuman and cowardly beings.

Chris is a son, a husband, and, a father. He is the son of a community. Chris is a patriot who sought to use his celebrated ICT genius and skills to enable Kenyans choose their government in a free and fair manner. Someone or some people have seen it fit to take away this dedicated public servant’s life. But my mind is as clear as daylight. There will never be a day when an assassin will ever stop a cause and a dream that is just.

My family, and the entire NASA family mourns with his wife and children and his family.What has happened to Chris Musando, is a stain on our conscience as Kenyans.

To IEBC Staff with whom Chris worked, I ask you to soldier on and deliver your promise to Kenyans – a free and fair election. Never has the fate of so many, relied on the actions of a few. But as my Pentagon colleagues made clear: We are too many to be intimidated.

Rest in peace Chris. Your life will not be in vain. Justice will be done.