All Kenyans will benefit if RAILA ODINGA becomes President in August, not just 2 tribes - KALONZO says

Friday July 28, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said all Kenyans are set to benefit if National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, becomes President in August.





Speaking in Lodwar on Thursday, Kalonzo accused the Jubilee regime of sidelining sections of Kenyans, adding that this will not be the case if NASA takes over Government in the next two weeks.





“Jubilee is busy eating meat as the rest of Kenyans salivate.”





“But when we get to power, we will ensure every Kenyan gets meat.”





“We will ensure the..



