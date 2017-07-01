All Kenyans will benefit if RAILA ODINGA becomes President in August, not just 2 tribes - KALONZO says

..people’s rights will be taken care of,” Kalonzo said.





On his part, Raila who is also the ODM party leader said that he will ensure Turkana residents benefit from petroleum discovered in the region once he takes over power come August.





“The people of Turkana are not supposed to be poor.”





“That is why I will sign the Petroleum Bill into law.”





“You are poor because of years of marginalization and this is what we want to end.”





“We want to ensure residents get their rightful share of resources,” said Raila.





He said if Jubilee is re-elected in August, Turkana people will suffer the most because Uhuru will sell their oil.





