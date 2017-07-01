ALFRED MUTUA str!ps WAVINYA NDETI N@K3D after she skipped live debate - She is headed home

Thursday July 20, 2017 - Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has accused his opponent, Wavinya Ndeti, of Wiper Party of avoiding public scrutiny by declining to debate him.





Speaking yesterday, Mutua questioned why Wavinya Ndeti skipped a televised debate on KTN saying the Wiper candidate has many skeletons in the closet and does not want to be scrutinized.





He asked the people of Machakos not to vote for Wavinya Ndeti as...



