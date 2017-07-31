ALFRED MUTUA is minced meat! See what has happened that has guaranteed WAVINYA a landslide win

Monday July 31, 2017 -Wiper gubernatorial candidate for Machakos County Wavinya Ndeti’s bid received a major boost after her NASA rival Bernard Kiala bolted out of the race in her favour.





Kiala, who was seeking the seat as an Independent candidate but under NASA, made the announcement of his withdrawal from the race at a press conference on Sunday.





He noted that his decision to step down in favour of Wavinya Ndeti was to guarantee a NASA win in the August elections.





“After much considerations and consultations with leaders in the community and our supporters, I have agreed to withdraw from the race,” Kiala said.





“My withdrawal is unconditional and it is also in line with the need to rebuild Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2022 Presidential bid. We have seen the risk of scattering NASA Presidential votes in Machakos as we advance our candidacy,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











