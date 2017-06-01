ALAI reveals why RAILA will lose badly to UHURU in August as he exposes his son’s greed.

This election was decided in 2014. I am tired fighting a losing battle. If Raila Odinga Junior doesn't believe that his father will be President, how do you?





When ODM was holding its NDC, Raila Junior demanded to do the podium. He demanded that ODM pay him Ksh 5m for that in CASH. Yaani he couldn't even wait for a cheque.





He demanded CASH. Here you are with false belief that Raila is fighting for you. Raila is in business of elections. These electioneering periods are his ha rvest time.





Wake up and smell the coffee. You are wasting your time. Junior is demanding CASH and can't offer anything FOR FREE for his father's campaign. How do you expect Raila to liberate you? From who? Raila should liberate you from himself.





You want to confirm all these? Follow this Facebook account Realy Junior and the company he is using to loot ODM with is The Creative HUB Limited .





You are deluded if you even trust that Raila is going anywhere. Uhuru might not be perfect, I just don't want to support someone who has decided to trade with our aspirations and sell it to the highest bidder.



