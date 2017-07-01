AL SHABAAB touch a live wire as they ambush and hijack UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee campaign convoy

Saturday July 29, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has suffered a severe blow after suspected Al Shabaab militants ambushed and hijacked Jubilee Party campaign vehicles in Mandera County.





The terrorists ambushed the vehicles that belong to Mandera Governor Ali Roba and Jubilee MCA aspirant in Kotulo ward, at Falama area near the Kenya-Somalia border on Friday .





Mandera South Police boss, Charles Chacha, confirmed the incident and said that the driver and passenger are missing after the ambush.





He noted that the vehicles and their occupants were commandeered to Somalia and...



