AKOTHEE goes mad in the streets of Mombasa! Here’s the VIDEO that has shocked Kenyans.

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 - Wealthy and controversial singer, Akothee, is the talk of social media after a shocking video that shows her running in the streets of Mombasa yelling like a mad woman emerged.





“Naumwa… Mwambie anibebe… Mwambie anichukue…” The singer shouts as two men whisk her away.





There’s word going round that Illuminati has turned against her.





But take it easy guys.





We understand she was shooting an upcoming music video.





Here’s the video of Akothee behaving like a mad woman that everybody is talking about.



