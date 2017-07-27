After saying that he will evict KIKUYUs from Eldoret in August - RAILA’s NASA endorses MANDAGO

After saying that he will evict KIKUYUs from Eldoret in August - RAILA’s NASA endorses MANDAGONews 08:40
Thursday July 27, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders led by Raila Odinga have openly endorsed Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, for the August 8th General Elections.
Mandago, who won the Jubilee nominations, is set to face off with bitter rival, Ezekiel Bundotich alias Buzeki, who refused to relent in his gubernatorial ambitions despite a personal request from Deputy President William Ruto.
The first person to endorse Mandago is former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka who said if he..
Page 1 2