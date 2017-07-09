After NKAISERY, RAILA also predicts the end of UHURU/RUTO and State House is in panic-Its over

Sunday July 9, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga has once again exuded confidence of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections.





Speaking yesterday, Raila said he has numbers to send Uhuru/Ruto home come August and urged his supporters to come out in large numbers and make it possible for him to become President by voting Jubilee out of power.





He castigated the Jubilee regime, accusing it of eroding the gains made by the country after the second liberation.





The former PM predicted the end of the Jubilee’s tyrannical rule, saying Uhuru/Ruto’s rein will come to an end next month.





He blamed the President and his Deputy for the many economic problems facing the country, among them lack of food and high cost of living.





“Jubilee’s disastrous reign will surely end next month. It is so utterly out of touch with the suffering of ordinary Kenyans,” Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







