After Barclays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank to close 4 Branches in Kenya –DETAILS.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - Standard Chartered Bank has announced it will shut down four of its branches in Kenya by the end of August.





The affected branches include, Bungoma, Kisii, Kitengela, and Warwick Branch.





While making the announcement, Stanchart CEO, Lamin Manjang’ said they are developing the bank’s online and mobile channels to make banking convenient for its clients.





Mr Manjang’ said: “The accounts will be moved to the nearest branches. The affected staff will also be deployed to other branches and other roles.”





“We are continuously undertaking a branch rationalization programme in line with our digital-by-by design strategy.”





Last week Barclays Bank of Kenya announced that it would relocate seven of its branches by October 1.





The affected branches include Moi Avenue, Waiyaki Way, Haile Selassie, Wundanyi and Meru.



