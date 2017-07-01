African Union (AU) deals RAILA a severe blow on IEBC - See what MOUSSA FAKI said after 2-day visit

Friday July 21, 2017 - The African Union (AU) has expressed satisfaction with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s preparedness in delivering free, fair, credible and peaceful elections come the August 8th.





Speaking after a two-day visit to the country, AU Commission Chairman, Moussa Faki, who led the AU election observers to assess the country’s readiness for the August elections, said the commission was satisfied with the IEBC preparations and that they expect free and fair elections.





This comes even as..



