Administrator Job in Kenya - Salon

Position: Beauty Salon Administrator
 
Reports to: The Operations Manager
 
The Role: To oversee cosmetology - related services and ensure that the salon is clean, organized and well-staffed. 

S/he will be expected to give reports of revenue, budget needs, staffing changes, clientele satisfaction, inventory issues and salon upkeep. 

Responsibilities
  • Keep a strong client base and ensure customer satisfaction
  • Ensure proper budgeting, track finances and bookkeeping procedures, Keep proper financial records, make deposits, issue payroll, pay vendors and ensure invoices are paid.
  • Responsible for hiring, firing and interviewing employees, ensure that employees dress according to set standards, conduct themselves professionally and follow internal rules
  • In charge of training and orientation of staff members
  • Ability to oversee personnel duties and productivity
  • In charge of opening and closing the facility
  • Must ensure a high level of client satisfaction
  • Will oversee compliance of health and safety standards
  • keep inventory of product lines
  • Ensure timely Licensing and operations of the facility
  • Ensure the facility and equipment are well-maintained
  • Any other duties as may be advised by the supervisor
Skills and Qualifications
  • A degree/diploma in beauty therapy or related background
  • At least 2 years’ experience in the beauty/cosmetic industry
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Organizational skills
  • Neat and well groomed
  • Strong personality with leadership traits
Qualified persons to apply at recruitment@cdl.co.ke stating their current and expected salary

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

