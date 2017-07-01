Administrator Job in Kenya - Salon

Administrator Job in Kenya - SalonJobs and Careers 07:37
Reports to: The Operations Manager
The Role: To oversee cosmetology - related services and ensure that the salon is clean, organized and well-staffed.
S/he will be expected to give reports of revenue, budget needs, staffing changes, clientele satisfaction, inventory issues and salon upkeep.
Responsibilities
- Keep a strong
client base and ensure customer satisfaction
- Ensure proper
budgeting, track finances and bookkeeping procedures, Keep proper
financial records, make deposits, issue payroll, pay vendors and ensure
invoices are paid.
- Responsible for
hiring, firing and interviewing employees, ensure that employees dress
according to set standards, conduct themselves professionally and follow
internal rules
- In charge of
training and orientation of staff members
- Ability to oversee
personnel duties and productivity
- In charge of
opening and closing the facility
- Must ensure a high
level of client satisfaction
- Will oversee
compliance of health and safety standards
- keep inventory of
product lines
- Ensure timely
Licensing and operations of the facility
- Ensure the facility
and equipment are well-maintained
- Any other duties as
may be advised by the supervisor
Skills and Qualifications
- A degree/diploma in
beauty therapy or related background
- At least 2 years’
experience in the beauty/cosmetic industry
- Excellent customer
service skills
- Good communication
skills
- Organizational
skills
- Neat and well
groomed
- Strong personality
with leadership traits
Qualified persons to apply at recruitment@cdl.co.ke stating their current and expected salary
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.