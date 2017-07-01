Administrator Job in Kenya - Salon

Position: Beauty Salon Administrator



Reports to: The Operations Manager



The Role: To oversee cosmetology - related services and ensure that the salon is clean, organized and well-staffed.





S/he will be expected to give reports of revenue, budget needs, staffing changes, clientele satisfaction, inventory issues and salon upkeep.





Responsibilities

Keep a strong client base and ensure customer satisfaction

Ensure proper budgeting, track finances and bookkeeping procedures, Keep proper financial records, make deposits, issue payroll, pay vendors and ensure invoices are paid.

Responsible for hiring, firing and interviewing employees, ensure that employees dress according to set standards, conduct themselves professionally and follow internal rules

In charge of training and orientation of staff members

Ability to oversee personnel duties and productivity

In charge of opening and closing the facility

Must ensure a high level of client satisfaction

Will oversee compliance of health and safety standards

keep inventory of product lines

Ensure timely Licensing and operations of the facility

Ensure the facility and equipment are well-maintained

Any other duties as may be advised by the supervisor

Skills and Qualifications

A degree/diploma in beauty therapy or related background

At least 2 years’ experience in the beauty/cosmetic industry

Excellent customer service skills

Good communication skills

Organizational skills

Neat and well groomed

Strong personality with leadership traits



Qualified persons to apply at recruitment@cdl.co.ke stating their current and expected salary