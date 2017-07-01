Administrator Job in Kenya – NGO

Administrator

(Ref.2017/046)

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. We welcome as a part of our staff and as partners, people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need.

CRS has worked in Kenya since 1965. Over the years, CRS’ focus shifted from direct relief and food distributions to a comprehensive development program that works with partners and enhances local capacity. CRS Kenya programs now support children affected by HIV, and community-based efforts to increase household incomes, improve family health and sanitation, and enhance agriculture livelihoods

CRS is implementing a 5 year orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) program, MWENDO, which seeks to empower local and county-level OVC stakeholders to strengthen the formal and informal HIV and child protection systems and services and the linkages between them, including cross-sectoral service referrals and coordination to ensure quality service delivery for OVC and their House Holds.

You will provide coordination and oversight for the provision of responsive, effective, and efficient administrative services and fleet support for the MWENDO Project office in support of the Catholic Relief Services’ (CRS) mission to serve the poor and vulnerable. You will help ensure stewardship of resources and a high-quality service approach are integrated into administrative systems, policies, and procedures.

Duties

· Coordinate and report on activities and required resources to ensure cost efficient and quality service delivery from administrative support functions.

· Help ensure administrative systems, processes, and policies are in line with agency standards and donor and local law regulations.

· Coordinate the fleet function in addition to the administration function to ensure support services are delivered with high-quality in an efficient manner. Help address challenges that affect the proper stewardship and optimal utilization of program assets and resources.

· Engage with relevant external stakeholders (government officials, landlords, service providers, etc.) on assigned administrative matters and help ensure required authorizations and documents are up-to-date.

· Coordinate the efficient use of CP assets and rented facilities. Help ensure fully compliant procurement of office materials and asset management systems. Liaise with the procurement team to ensure fully compliant procurement for office supplies and asset management systems. Organize inventory monitoring, control, and reporting for the project.

· Help identify safety issues and ensuring a safe and sound work environment.

· Effectively manage administrative talent and supervise. Manage team dynamics and staff well-being. Provide coaching, tailor individual development plans, and complete performance management for direct reports. Monitor and assess performance to ensure capacity for successful support of high quality programming.

· Serve as the key liaison and maintain relationships with relevant external stakeholders (service providers, etc.) on assigned administrative matters and ensure required authorizations and documents are up-to-date.

· Supervise the provision of travel and logistics support and services to staff and visitors. Coordinate event planning activities, including delegation visits, trainings and workshops.

Qualifications

· Degree in Business Administration or relevant field required. Certification in Project Management – would be an added advantage.

· Minimum of 6 years work experience in administrative support functions, with supervision responsibility. Experience with a local or international NGO a plus.

· Knowledge of the USAID procurement, taxation of U.S. Government Foreign Assistance and travel related policies and procedures within Kenya.

· Additional education may substitute for some experience.

· Experience and proficient skills in MS Office package (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio) and information management systems.

How to Apply

Written applications indicating the reference number of position applied for and CV including day-time contact phone numbers, as well as names and contact information of three references should reach the below-mentioned by Close of Business Thursday, July 27, 2017.