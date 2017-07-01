Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 07:38
Are you creative, innovative and passionate about what you do?
We are looking for you to be part of our growing team that will help us deliver amazing and unique experiences to our clients.
We are an experiential marketing and events planning company based in Nairobi.
We are looking for fill the following position:
Administrative Assistant
The position holder is responsible for providing efficient and effective general administrative services that include: providing general office support and administration, managing reception, liaising with internal and external contacts and providing logistical support.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Welcoming visitors
referring them to the appropriate teams and / or staff.
- Answer incoming
phone calls and take messages if necessary and transfer outbound calls.
- Handling all
incoming and outgoing correspondence including e-mails, general
correspondence and other communication.
- Responsible for
general office cleanliness.
- Drafting letters
and other communication to external parties as maybe required.
- Support team in
internal communications (e.g. ad hoc meetings, announcements, absences,
updates)
- Maintain an
adequate inventory of office supplies and ensure that there is always an
adequate supply of the same.
- Co-ordinate all pertinent
travel arrangements for the team including booking of hotels, flights and
other associated arrangements.
- Responsible for
scheduling and follow up of client meetings.
- Responsible for
ensuring that items required on site for events have been availed and
dispatched to the specific site.
- Responsible for
ensuring that items used for an event are brought back to the office and
are accounted for.
- Holds office float
to facilitate payment from petty cash and provides weekly reconciliations
to Head of Department.
- Follow up on
supplier invoices and forwards them for payment.
- Issue cheques and
maintains the relevant documentation.
- In liaison with the
relevant employees, review and make payments for crews.
- Maintains and
updates asset register and tracks of the movement of assets, ensure safe
custody of assets and ensure that they are all insured.
- Responsible for
conducting quarterly stock take of event items and company assets.
- Overall
coordination of drivers and messenger: alerting staff when there are
potential booking clashes, communicating shortage of availability in
advance for planning purposes.
- Monitor and
calculate fuel and mileage for vehicle use in liaison with the drivers.
- Supervise the
office assistant, drivers and messenger.
- Ensure all office
equipment is serviced on time and is in working condition.
- Maintain a service
and maintenance schedule for all equipment and assets and liaises with the
respective service providers to ensure that office equipment that needs
repair, servicing or maintenance is done in good time. (e.g. computers,
photocopier , printers etc)
- Manage service
contracts with suppliers for required administrative services – including
repair/maintenance, water, electricity, office supplies, etc. to avoid
disruption of services and supplies.
- Ensure all service
provides and suppliers are effectively managed.
- Ensure that all
office equipment (computer, fax, scanner, photocopy machine, telephone
systems, vehicles etc) are well maintained and operating optimally.
- Ensure that office
premises are in good state, and liaises with landlord and other service
provides for timely repairs.
- Ensuring that all
necessary requisitions that pertain to the department are raised in good
time.
- Schedule payments,
raise payment requests and make timely payments for all utilities
(security, IT, internet, rent, water, electricity, telephone).
- Responsible for all
insurance matters that relate to the company (procuring and renewals).
- Maintaining of an
accurate filing and record (paper and electronic) system.
- Prepare and submit
accurate monthly reports for petty cash, fuel, mileage, utilities,
consumables, events items and equipment and stationery.
- Maintain employee
related documentation.
Job Requirements
- A Diploma or Degree
in Business Administration.
- Minimum age of 25 years.
- Minimum two years
work experience in a similar role.
- Previous work
experience in an events company will be an added advantage.
- Excellent
interpersonal skills are a crucial requirement in this role.
- Excellent working
knowledge of MS Office applications.
- Detail oriented and
strong organizational skills are a must.
- Ability to
multi-task and work on multiple assignments with little direct supervision
balanced by an understanding of the need to keep those involved informed
of progress, workload and priorities.
- Excellent
communication skills (spoken and written).
- Must have strong
organizational skills demonstrating ability to perform and prioritize
multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.
- Ability to make
negotiate, decisions, exercise sound judgment and use initiative.
- Ability to work
under pressure with tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to meet
deadlines and prioritize work.
- Flexible and
adaptable to change.
- Proactive and
resourceful.
- Ability to work
independently and as part of team.
- Must be able to
maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion.
- Must be able to
think of and find solutions for problematic situations that occur.
How to Apply
If you fit the bill, kindly send us your CV including 3 professional referees to ennovateevents@gmail.com.
Kindly indicate your current and expected salary and the notice period you would require if selected for the position by 24th July 2017.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.