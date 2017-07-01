Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Do you have a knack for excellence?





Are you creative, innovative and passionate about what you do?





We are looking for you to be part of our growing team that will help us deliver amazing and unique experiences to our clients.





We are an experiential marketing and events planning company based in Nairobi.





We are looking for fill the following position:



Administrative Assistant



The position holder is responsible for providing efficient and effective general administrative services that include: providing general office support and administration, managing reception, liaising with internal and external contacts and providing logistical support.



Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming visitors referring them to the appropriate teams and / or staff.

Answer incoming phone calls and take messages if necessary and transfer outbound calls.

Handling all incoming and outgoing correspondence including e-mails, general correspondence and other communication.

Responsible for general office cleanliness.

Drafting letters and other communication to external parties as maybe required.

Support team in internal communications (e.g. ad hoc meetings, announcements, absences, updates)

Maintain an adequate inventory of office supplies and ensure that there is always an adequate supply of the same.

Co-ordinate all pertinent travel arrangements for the team including booking of hotels, flights and other associated arrangements.

Responsible for scheduling and follow up of client meetings.

Responsible for ensuring that items required on site for events have been availed and dispatched to the specific site.

Responsible for ensuring that items used for an event are brought back to the office and are accounted for.

Holds office float to facilitate payment from petty cash and provides weekly reconciliations to Head of Department.

Follow up on supplier invoices and forwards them for payment.

Issue cheques and maintains the relevant documentation.

In liaison with the relevant employees, review and make payments for crews.

Maintains and updates asset register and tracks of the movement of assets, ensure safe custody of assets and ensure that they are all insured.

Responsible for conducting quarterly stock take of event items and company assets.

Overall coordination of drivers and messenger: alerting staff when there are potential booking clashes, communicating shortage of availability in advance for planning purposes.

Monitor and calculate fuel and mileage for vehicle use in liaison with the drivers.

Supervise the office assistant, drivers and messenger.

Ensure all office equipment is serviced on time and is in working condition.

Maintain a service and maintenance schedule for all equipment and assets and liaises with the respective service providers to ensure that office equipment that needs repair, servicing or maintenance is done in good time. (e.g. computers, photocopier , printers etc)

Manage service contracts with suppliers for required administrative services – including repair/maintenance, water, electricity, office supplies, etc. to avoid disruption of services and supplies.

Ensure all service provides and suppliers are effectively managed.

Ensure that all office equipment (computer, fax, scanner, photocopy machine, telephone systems, vehicles etc) are well maintained and operating optimally.

Ensure that office premises are in good state, and liaises with landlord and other service provides for timely repairs.

Ensuring that all necessary requisitions that pertain to the department are raised in good time.

Schedule payments, raise payment requests and make timely payments for all utilities (security, IT, internet, rent, water, electricity, telephone).

Responsible for all insurance matters that relate to the company (procuring and renewals).

Maintaining of an accurate filing and record (paper and electronic) system.

Prepare and submit accurate monthly reports for petty cash, fuel, mileage, utilities, consumables, events items and equipment and stationery.

Maintain employee related documentation.

Job Requirements

A Diploma or Degree in Business Administration.

Minimum age of 25 years.

Minimum two years work experience in a similar role.

Previous work experience in an events company will be an added advantage.

Excellent interpersonal skills are a crucial requirement in this role.

Excellent working knowledge of MS Office applications.

Detail oriented and strong organizational skills are a must.

Ability to multi-task and work on multiple assignments with little direct supervision balanced by an understanding of the need to keep those involved informed of progress, workload and priorities.

Excellent communication skills (spoken and written).

Must have strong organizational skills demonstrating ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Ability to make negotiate, decisions, exercise sound judgment and use initiative.

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to meet deadlines and prioritize work.

Flexible and adaptable to change.

Proactive and resourceful.

Ability to work independently and as part of team.

Must be able to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion.

Must be able to think of and find solutions for problematic situations that occur.

How to Apply





If you fit the bill, kindly send us your CV including 3 professional referees to ennovateevents@gmail.com





Kindly indicate your current and expected salary and the notice period you would require if selected for the position by 24th July 2017.



