Accountant Job in Kenya (11K)

Accountant

BBQ Central Restaurant is located at Upperhill, Opposite Equity Centre, Along Kenya Road, Next to KCB Bank Building; The restaurant serves high volume lunch and has a pub that operates till late; The restaurant would like to recruit the following Restaurant Staff:

Responsibilities

· Book keeping, verification and booking of entries;

· Reviewing of Sales books;

· Maintaining and reviewing the Cash book, Store book and Bar book;

· Preparation of monthly sales reports;

· Running various operational tasks in the company as advised.

Qualifications

· KCSE Mean Grade of C Plain;

· Accountants need to have pursued CPA Sec. IV and above;

· Prior experience in similar positions necessary;

· Must have good customer relation skills;

· Should have a good command of English both written and verbal;

· Must be self motivated and performance oriented;

· Very honest, reliable and accountable for their jobs;

How to Apply

Candidates fulfilling the requirements for the above positions should send email applications to bbqgrill2016@gmail.com by 15th Aug, 2017 or drop application, CV and certificates at the restaurant.