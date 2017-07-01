Accountant Job in Kenya (11K)

Accountant
BBQ Central Restaurant is located at Upperhill, Opposite Equity Centre, Along Kenya Road, Next to KCB Bank Building; The restaurant serves high volume lunch and has a pub that operates till late; The restaurant would like to recruit the following Restaurant Staff:

Responsibilities

·         Book keeping, verification and booking of entries;
·         Reviewing of Sales books;
·         Maintaining and reviewing the Cash book, Store book and Bar book;
·         Preparation of monthly sales reports;
·         Running various operational tasks in the company as advised.

Qualifications

·         KCSE Mean Grade of C Plain;
·         Accountants need to have pursued CPA Sec. IV and above;
·         Prior experience in similar positions necessary;
·         Must have good customer relation skills;
·         Should have a good command of English both written and verbal;
·         Must be self motivated and performance oriented;
·         Very honest, reliable and accountable for their jobs;
How to Apply
Candidates fulfilling the requirements for the above positions should send email applications to bbqgrill2016@gmail.com by 15th Aug, 2017 or drop application, CV and certificates at the restaurant.
Applications will be processed when received on first come basis.

   

