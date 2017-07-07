Ababu leads Luhyas to declare support for Uhuru’s Jubilee in Kakamega as he tells locals to dump Raila

Friday July 7, 2017 -Luhya leaders have hit out at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of taking the community for granted.





Led by Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba, Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, the Luhya leaders drummed up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee, urging locals to divorce Raila Odinga for the greater good of the region.





They said Raila Odinga had taken the community for a ride for a very long time and that it was time the community taught him a bitter lesson in August by voting for President Uhuru Kenyatta to the last man.





They also warned Amani National Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, to tread carefully when dealing with Raila Odinga because he will use and dump them after the General Election.



