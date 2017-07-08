8 dead, several injured in horrific accident involving trailer and crown bus at Timboroa - PHOTOs

Thursday, 27 July 2017- Eight people died on the spot while several were seriously injured when a Crown bus collided with a trailer at Timboroa along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway on Thursday morning.





The injured were taken to various hospitals in Eldoret while the bodies were taken to Mercy Mission hospital.





According to Koibatek OCPD, Agnes Kamau, the bus driver was overtaking another vehicle when the collision happened.





She said:





“We are advising drivers that the with the heavy rains currently the roads are slippery and foggy in some areas and they should reduce speed and keep distance from the next vehicle to avoid such accidents.”





See photos in the next page



