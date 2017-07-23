23-year old Kenyan man shot dead in Atlanta, US, drugs and weapon found (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - A 23-year old Kenyan man living in the United States was shot dead in Georgia over suspected narcotics trade.





The man identified as Joel Gatu Muturi, is alleged to have tried to use his car to run over members of the Cobb Marietta Smyrna Narcotics squad last Thursday.





“When they were here at the apartment, they had contact with the suspect in that case. The suspect attempted to run over a deputy sheriff in a vehicle. Shots were fired and the suspect is deceased,” said Lt. Colonel Robert Quigley of the Cobb County Sheriff’s office.





“Our undercover narcotics unit had run a series of investigations. This is one they were working very heavily and they were certainly looking to get this individual into custody. And did everything they could to prevent this type of event from happening,” said Quigley.





The deceased was the son of Pastor Gatu and evangelist Lydia Gatu of Austell Georgia.





