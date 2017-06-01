You won’t believe why this man committed suicide in Buru Buru, Nairobi, on Sunday.

..Shylock in the neighborhood.





The couple was engaged in a heated argument before the wife left to buy groceries and upon her return she found him holding a knife.





She managed to snatch the knife from him.





The wife then left for her sister’s place.





The house was locked from inside when she returned and when she peeped through the window, the husband’s lifeless body was dangling from a rope.





The deceased had written a suicide note asking his mother to take care of his wife.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



