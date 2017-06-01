You will never gamble again after reading this, Betting is like taking drugs.Entertainment News, Featured Articles 19:55
Since I started gambling, I have lost more than 200k. Right now as I write to you, im in heavy debts some of which i took to just to bet, only for me to lose.
I have deactivated my betting account three times, only for me to activate it again and start betting since I currently don’t have a job.
My desire to recover what I lost previously prompts me to bet using large amounts only for me to lose.
I sold my 32" tv screen ndo nibet, within one week I was...
