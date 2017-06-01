You must pay sh 10 million if you want to dine with UHURU and RUTO at Safari Park! Oh God!

..amount will automatically sit with the President and DP at the high table.”



“They will at least have a chance to interact with them,” one of the billionaires from Central Kenya told journalists.





The Friends of Jubilee Foundation has been running media adverts, urging the public to be part of the dinner which is meant to raise campaign money for the President.





“Friends of Jubilee Foundation invite you to support the future of Kenya at a fundraising dinner with Uhuru.”

“Come let us put our efforts together for our beloved nation,” the advert read.





