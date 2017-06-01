Wonders never cease - This cat was knocking on the door like a human being! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 17:44

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Tales of Jinis are a common place in Mombasa and legend has it that not every cat spotted in the coastal city is a real cat, some are Jinis in the form of cats roaming the streets.

This cat was caught on camera knocking at the door like a human being and it has gone viral.

The cat knocks cautiously and even waits for a response before knocking again.

Watch the video below.

 The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno