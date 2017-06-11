WILLY PAUL wipes sweat with money and throws wads of cash to his fans on live TV(VIDEO).

Sunday, 11 June 2017- Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, caused a stir on Citizen TV when he wiped sweat with Sh 1000 note and then threw wads of cash to his fans on Live TV.





The singer had gone to launch his new controversial song Digrii on the popular weekly show 10 over 10 when the incidence happened.





He was caught on camera mocking some of the teens who attend the weekly live show hosted inside Citizen TV’s studios as he was throwing the wads of cash in the air.





Willy Paul’s pride and childish behaviours caught the attention of Kenyans social media who criticized him for being too proud.





“This is too much. One should never wipe sweat with money. I have never seen people with lots of money do that. “One guy said.





Watch video.



