WILLIAM RUTO shouted down by Kericho residents as UHURU watched in shock! VIDEO

Saturday June 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President, William Ruto, met a clear rebellion on Thursday in Kericho - a place thought to be a Jubilee stronghold.





President Uhuru watched in disbelief as the crowd shouted the DP who was at pains to explain what the Jubilee Government had done in the region.





Some residents could be heard even saying that they will vote for opposition NASA in the August poll.





Kericho voted to the last man for Uhuru and Ruto in 2013 but it looks like the ground has shifted if this video is anything to go by.





Watch the video below.



