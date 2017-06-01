Widow tells RAILA ODINGA to apologise to Kenyans for saying he will legalise chang’aa once elected

Thursday June 29,2017 - A middle aged woman from Limuru , whose husband died after drinking Chang’aa has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to apologise to Kenyans for saying that he will legalise the sale of Chang’aa once he forms the Government in August.





Addressing journalists at his Limuru home, Damaris Kathambi termed Raila Odinga’s remarks as insensitive to widowed mothers and accused the aging NASA leader of lack of a campaign agenda.





Her husband, Harisson Karanja, died in May 2014, five years after they...



