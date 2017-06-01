Why ORENGO is urinating on himself! See who Jubilee has hired to represent them over ballot paper tender.

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - The Jubilee Government has hired top lawyers to represent it in a case where the opposition has sued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the awarding of a Sh 2.5 billion contract to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing.





The opposition leaders led by NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, wants the tender cancelled since it has links to President Kenyatta and his family.





However, Jubilee leaders have hired..



