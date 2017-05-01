When will JOHO start respecting UHURU? See what he said in Kakamega about him and abused RUTO

Sunday June 4, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has once again lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of mortgaging Coastal residents by building a new port in Naivasha.





Speaking during a NASA rally in Kakamega County on Saturday , Joho said Uhuru has disenfranchised Coast people by moving the port of Mombasa to Naivasha.





Joho also said that he would not be scared or..



