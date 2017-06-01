What UHURU has offered RAILA is ‘too good to refuse’ - This may force baba to betray his NASA

Thursday June 8, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has exuded confidence of beating National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in August saying this time it would be a walkover for him compared to 2013.





Speaking while on s campaign trail in Kakamega, Uhuru told Raila Odinga to prepare to quit politics after the August 8th polls since he stood no chance of clinching the seat.





He noted that Raila and..



