Sunday, 18 June 2017 - A cop from Korogocho has been exposed for assaulting his girlfriend and doing crazy stuff to her after a disagreement. - A cop from Korogocho has been exposed for assaulting his girlfriend and doing crazy stuff to her after a disagreement.





He disfigured her face and then logged to her facebook page and WhatsApp where he posted n@d3s photos of her flesh.





This idiot should be arrested.





This is how he was exposed on social media.

See his photos in the next page