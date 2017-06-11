What RAILA has promised to do with his friend MAGUFULI if elected President in August

Sunday June 11, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga , has said he will work closely with Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli to see there is free trade between Kenya and Tanzania.





Speaking in Taita Taveta on Friday, Raila who is also the ODM party leader said if he is elected as president in August, he will ensure there is free trading in the Kenya-Tanzania border which has been having issues in the recent past.





“You all know that Maghufuli is a very close friend of mine. If elected, I will work closely with him to spur growth in the country,” Raila said.





“We shall ensure that there is free trade where Kenyans and Tanzanians will interact freely. We must do away with this animosity that has been created by the government,” Raila added.





In January, Tanzanian authorities subjected Kenyans to reprisals, a move which created tension between the two countries.



