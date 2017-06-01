We will ‘shed blood’ if RAILA ODINGA is defeated in August by UHURU/ RUTO – MBADI calls for war

Monday June 26, 2017 - ODM chairman, John Mbadi, has claimed that NASA supporters are ready to shed blood in Kenya if NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, fails to clinch the Presidency in August.





Speaking on NTV over the weekend, Mbadi who is also the Suba MP maintained that the NASA team will relentlessly push for a credible exercise because President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men are planning to rig elections to remains in power.





“We will not allow anyone to..



