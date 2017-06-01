We will never trust RAILA ODINGA again, we are voting for UHURU/ RUTO en masse - KISII community

...mistake they will not repeat in 2017.





“We have realised we were milking a bull by supporting the opposition.”





“We made mistakes but on August 8 , the Kisii community will rally behind the President,” Osero said.





Osero’s sentiments were also echoed by Nyamira County Assembly Speaker, Joash Nyamoko, who said the entire Gusiiland is never an opposition stronghold but a Jubilee stronghold.





“The County is no longer NASA-dominated.”





“We are targeting 60% of the region’s votes from the 26% President Uhuru got in the last election,” said Nyamoko.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



