We met in a matatu, took her home and feasted her “Nunu” - Nairobi Man brags and shares PHOTOs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 16:50

Saturday June 17, 2017 - According to this guy, Nairobi ladies are cheap.

They spread their legs to every Tom, Dick and Harry.

This guy shared photos of his s3x escapades with a lady he met in a matatu.

He convinced her to go his house and they had s3x despite meeting for the first time.

He shared crazy photos (some we cannot post here) after sampling the lady.

See a photo of the guy and the lose lady after they exchanged fluids in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno