We met in a matatu, took her home and feasted her “Nunu” - Nairobi Man brags and shares PHOTOs.

Saturday June 17, 2017 - According to this guy, Nairobi ladies are cheap.





They spread their legs to every Tom, Dick and Harry.





This guy shared photos of his s3x escapades with a lady he met in a matatu.





He convinced her to go his house and they had s3x despite meeting for the first time.





He shared crazy photos (some we cannot post here) after sampling the lady.





See a photo of the guy and the lose lady after they exchanged fluids in the next page.



