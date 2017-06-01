WAVINYA NDETI tells NYENZE to resign for supporting UHURU/ RUTO instead of RAILA and KALONZO

The Kenyan DAILY POST 12:29

Monday June 12, 2017 - Machakos gubernatorial hopeful, Wavinya Ndeti, has asked Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, to resign for supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.


On Friday, Nyenze who is also the Leader of Minority in Parliament, said President Uhuru Kenyatta deserves a second term and urged Kitui County electorate to support him instead of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Following his remarks, a group of Wiper Party leaders led by Wavinya asked Nyenze to..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno