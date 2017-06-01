WAVINYA NDETI abuses UHURU/ RUTO badly for attacking RAILA ODINGA and says they are useless

..free education will be realized as stated by NASA flagbearer, Raila Odinga.





“Uhuru and Ruto have no vision for this country.”





“Everything they are doing was started former President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.”





“That is what they are using to campaign,” Wavinya said.





She said Uhuru and Ruto are patented looters of national resources and they should be shown the door in August.





Wavinya’s sentiments were also echoed by Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, who urged Kenyans to send Uhuru and Ruto home if they want to end corruption and tribalism.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



