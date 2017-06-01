Watch as stranded Jubilee supporters from Central who were ferried to Bungoma demand for pay(VIDEO).

Monday, June 12, 2017 - Jubilee supporters who were ferried from Central to Bungoma were caught on camera ranting after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign handlers refused to facilitate their transport back to their homes.





They were ranting and demanding for pay.





ODM communication director Philip Etale shared the video saying,





“ It's well past midnight and these Kenyans from Central Province are still stranded in Bungoma. This is mistreating human beings, Jubilee must stop such horrible acts of PR.





Watch video.



