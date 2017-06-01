Watch 7 months pregnant SERENA WILLIAMS’ playing tennis! This is simply AMAZING

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Tennis queen, Serena Williams, has left her fans in disbelief after she posted a video of her going hard on the tennis court despite being seven months pregnant.

The 35-year old, who is also the current World’s number 1 Women’s Champion, is not letting her pregnancy slow her down.

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” wrote Williams, who won the Australian Open while 8 weeks pregnant.

“You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the player’s box next year.”

Watch the video below.

