WASHIALI denies any involvement in murder of Mumias Sugar’s Lagal Manager, RONALD LUBYA

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, has dismissed claims by some opposition bloggers that he was behind the murder of Mumias Sugar manager, Ronald Lubya, on Sunday .





Lubya, who was a Legal Officer, was killed at his house on Sunday after unknown men attacked him at his house in Likuyani.





However, speaking on Tuesday , Washiali denied contents of a letter that he is among the people who were asking Lubya to pay million of shillings to...



