WASHIALI denies any involvement in murder of Mumias Sugar’s Lagal Manager, RONALD LUBYA

..fund his re-election in Mumias East.





“The main aim of this letter is to let you know that we are not able to release Sh 10 million to Washiali for his Jubilee campaigns because we won’t be able to account for it and our core priority is to pay farmers and maintain the factory machines,” Lubya said in a letter posted on the social media.





Meanwhile, Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, has told police to investigate Washiali on his involvement in the matter.





He said Washiali purports to be fighting for sugarcane farmers in the day and at night he is demanding bribes from Mumias Sugar Directors.





Read the letter below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



